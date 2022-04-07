New Clarke Middle School principal announced
Amanda Gorham, who has served as interim principal since December 2021, has been named the new principal of Clarke Middle School, according to a Clarke County School District press release. The Clarke County Board of Education approved the hire on March 31 following the unexpected removal of former principal Chris Pendley in December 2021. Gorham has worked in Title 1 public education for 20 years.
Athens police searching for missing person
A 27-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday, March 30, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release. The person, Seth Stephen Evans, was last seen at a local home improvement store on Tuesday, March 29, at around 9 p.m., the ACCPD press release said. A witness said she last spoke with Evans Tuesday night. The release also said that Evans had not shown up for work that day.
Athens searches for new police chief, citizen input
Following Athens-Clarke County Police Department Chief Cleveland Spruill’s retirement on March 10, ACC Government has started searching for a new candidate to take over the role. Blaine Williams, the ACC manager, shared a survey that will close on April 10 with the Athens public and ACCPD officers for input on the new hire. The survey asks respondents to select areas that the incoming chief should address and qualities they should have.
Political clubs face off in annual “Great Debate”
The Young Democrats and College Republicans at the University of Georgia debated over topics of environment, foreign policy, education, economy, public health and health care, racial justice and social policy in their annual debate on March 30. The debate allocated two minutes for each sides opening and closing statements and general questions directed to one or both parties, giving the other group time for a rebuttal.
Pride Prom commemorates dance anniversary
Members of the Athens and UGA LGBTQIA+ communities and allies gathered on Thursday, March 31, for a 70s-themed soirée in the Memorial Hall Ballroom, the location of the Committee on Gay Education’s first dance 50 years ago. On March 10, 1972, UGA became the first Southeastern university to host a public dance for gay students. Despite backlash from the university, the hosts held the dance after getting a restraining order.