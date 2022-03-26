Former UGA player named suspect in murder case
On March 16, former Bulldogs wide receiver Akhil Crumpton was named a suspect and arrested in connection with the March 2021 murder of Elijah Wood, according to a Facebook post from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Crumpton was identified as the suspect after the sheriff’s office received information on Feb. 15 from federal agents that shell casings found at the scene matched shell casings found at a crime scene in Philadelphia.
Delta CEO to give commencement address
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will give the spring 2022 undergraduate commencement address in Sanford Stadium on May 13 at 7:30 p.m., according to a University of Georgia press release. Bastian, a UGA parent, has served as CEO of Delta since May 2016. Jennifer L. Frum, UGA’s vice president for public service and outreach, will deliver the graduate commencement address at 9:30 a.m. in Stegeman Coliseum the same day.
‘Hairspray’ musical brings the beat to Athens
On Tuesday, the award-winning musical “Hairspray” was performed at The Classic Center as part of its national tour. The show kicked off with Tracy Turnblad, played by Niki Metcalf, rolling out of bed belting “Good Morning Baltimore.” The show is directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. The cast is led by Metcalf and Andrew Levitt, who plays Edna Turnblad. The show’s cast received a standing ovation.
Women’s basketball loses tournament
In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, No. 6 seed Georgia defeated No. 11 seed Dayton 70-54. In the second round, Georgia lost 67-44 to Iowa State on March 20. The loss eliminated Georgia from the tournament, finishing their season 21-10 overall. Iowa State’s offensive firepower overwhelmed Georgia from the opening tip, as the Cyclones got out to an 11-0 lead over the first 4:08 of the game. The Bulldogs failed to close the gap.
Dancing with the Athens Stars returns
After being postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dancing with the Athens Stars made its return. Many well-dressed attendees of all ages came to show support. Since 2008, the event has raised $1.3 million dollars for Project Safe, according to the nonprofit’s executive director Joan Prittie. Prittie said this year’s fundraiser helped raise over $166,000 for Project Safe. Mayor Kelly Girtz hosted the fundraiser with his wife.