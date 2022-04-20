Linnentown Project seeks $5 million in reparations
The Linnentown Project announced a preliminary calculation of about $5 million in reparations from the University of Georgia and Athens to Linnentown residents, according to an April 18 press release. As requested by the Justice & Memory Project, the mayor’s office assembled an economic analysis team from UGA to analyze eminent domain underpayments and the loss of appreciation to determine the amount owed, not including the wealth gained by Athens-Clarke County and UGA over the past 60 years.
UGA Student killed in South Lumpkin Street fire
University of Georgia student Conner Strickland was killed in a structure fire on South Lumpkin Street early in the morning of April 16, according to an Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services press release. Upon arriving at the scene around 4:45 a.m., firefighters met with two residents who told them Strickland was trapped in the building and gave them his location. Interior crews were able to find Strickland and pull him from the building. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Exhibition shows graduating art students’ talents
Members of the University of Georgia Lamar Dodd School of Art’s graduating class showcased their art at this year’s first BFA Exit Exhibition Party on April 8. Their art, which includes pottery, fabrics, paintings, drawings, sculpture and more, is the culmination of their academic time at UGA. Admission to the exhibition is free and open during regular building hours. Each of the two sections will de displayed for a week. The first exhibition will be open until April 15. The second exhibition will open on April 22.
Georgia track and field break three school records
Members of the Georgia track and field team broke three school records on April 15-16 at the Tom Jones Memorial. Junior Matthew Boling won the 100-meter and broke the school record with a time of 9.98 seconds, moving him to the No. 2 spot on the 2022 world list. Boling, alongside senior Elija Godwin, junior Caleb Cavanaugh and freshman Bryce McCray broke the school record for the 4x400-meter relay. Junior Ana da Silva broke a school record in the shot put event with a throw of 57 feet, 7 and a half inches.
Georgia softball takes the series against Missouri
The Georgia softball team defeated Missouri 3-1 in the rubber game of a three-game series on April 16. Sophomore Madison Kerpics carried a one-hit shutout through six innings and allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts overall. Juniors Sara Mosley and Jaiden Fields had four of Georgia’s six hits. Mosley hit two home runs while Fields hit one. Mosley later added another run to secure the lead. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Kerpics closed the game, winning the third game and clinching the series.