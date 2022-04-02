Missing retired UGA professor found safe
Walter Cook, a 90-year-old retired University of Georgia professor, was found safe on March 12. He was reported missing the previous night when he didn’t return to his car by dark after hiking trails in the Tallassee Forest area, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. A search and rescue team located the former Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources professor with his dog, Rosie, by around 9 a.m.
AU/UGA announces new health center
The Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership is opening a temporary health clinic at Clarke Middle School in Athens, with plans to complete a permanent facility in 2024. The partnership already manages a health facility at Hilsman Middle School, operated by the Athens Neighborhood Health Center. Over 1,650 school district kids, staff, guardians and workers have been vaccinated through immunization clinics.
Executive director of The Cottage steps down
Sally Kimel-Sheppard, executive director of The Cottage Sexual Assault Center and Children’s Advocacy Center, will step down on April 1 from her position after 15 years, according to a press release. The nonprofit’s board of directors formed a search committee to find a replacement. Annelise Allgood, director of child services and Linnea Ionno, director of adult services, will serve as interim co-directors until a replacement is found.
Georgia men’s tennis loses to Texas A&M
On March 27, the Georgia men’s tennis team lost 4-3 to the 25th ranked Texas A&M Aggies at the Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station, Texas. Hamish Stewart, the 17th ranked men’s singles player, beat A&M’s Noah Schachter, giving UGA a 2-1 advantage. Senior Philip Henning defeated A&M’s Raphael Perot, giving UGA a 3-2 lead. In the last set, A&M’s Giulio Perego defeated Trent Bryde 1-6, sealing the 4-3 victory for the Aggies.
Local plant store Cofer’s celebrates 100th anniversary
This month, local plant store and nursery Cofer’s Home and Garden Showplace is celebrating 100 years of family-oriented service to Athens after being founded in 1922 by Hal Cofer Sr. Initially, Cofer’s was located on South Lumpkin Street near the Georgia Theatre, moving several times before settling on Mitchell Bridge Road. On March 25-27, Cofer’s held a celebration with food trucks, radio stations and live music.