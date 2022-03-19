UGAPD and FBI investigate bomb threat on campus
On March 2, the University of Georgia Police Department received reports of a bomb threat on campus. Police and K-9 units in training were reportedly seen at Tate. UGA Police do not believe there was ever any actual threat posed to the UGA community, according to an Archnews email sent around 4 p.m. Police identified an out of state suspect. The FBI will continue the investigation and consider prosecution at the federal level.
Historic Athens hosts masquerade with Athens PRIDE
Guests celebrated the 4th annual Historic Athens Mardi Gras Masquerade and Block Party at Terrapin Beer Company. On March 1, it returned in person after being virtual in 2021. The theme of this year’s event was “Historic Pride.” The event, hosted in partnership with Athens PRIDE, commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Committee on Gay Education at UGA’s 1971 dance — the first openly gay dance at a Southeastern university.
HSA celebrates Women’s History Month
The Hispanic Student Association at UGA celebrated the first day of Women’s History Month on March 1, with a meeting centered around “Las mujeres que cambian el mundo,” which translates to “The women that change the world.” HSA spotlighted Latina trailblazers with a presentation and game of Lotería, where students matched the face of a trailblazer to a name. Attendees also made cards for women they admire in their life.
Georgia equestrian defeats UT Martin in final home meet
The Bulldogs finished out their season with a 17-2 win against UT Martin at home in Bishop, Georgia on March 5. The team honored its 16 seniors as it was their final meet of the regular season. Georgia defeated UT Martin 4-1 in Fences and 4-1 in Horsemanship. Georgia won all five points in Reigning. Sophomore Jordan Toering had the highest score of the day at 97.5. Georgia will head to Auburn for the SEC Championships on March 25-26.
Georgia women’s tennis moves to 2-0 in SEC play
The No. 8 Georgia women’s tennis team played its second regular-season SEC match against 56th ranked Mississippi State on March 6 and won 6-1. Georgia dominated all throughout doubles, with graduate Morgan Coppoc and junior Ania Hertel beating Emmanouela Antonaki and Tamara Racine. Freshmen Mell Reasco and Dasha Vidmanova defeated Marta Falceto and Chloe Cirotte. The victory is the team’s second SEC win.