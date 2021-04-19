Editor’s note: Douglas’ last name has been withheld to protect from retaliation.
Early Friday morning, the floor collapsed at a house party on Magnolia Bluff Drive. 25 people sustained minor injuries.
Many attendees fell from the first floor of the home into the crawl space below. Minor injuries were reported, according to Athens-Clarke County Fire & Emergency Services.
The number of attendees inside at the time of the collapse is disputed, but Lt. Shaun Barnett of the ACC Police Department estimated roughly 200 were present at the time. News outlets have reported there were 500 people at the party. A civic alert from the ACC Fire & Emergency Services said there were close to 500 people at the scene.
Barnett said police arrived on the scene at 1:05 a.m. In a release, ACC Fire & Emergency Services said they arrived shortly after.
Partygoers have described the incident as traumatic. Douglas, a University of Georgia student, said he noticed the floor moving up and down and tried to make his way to an exit. He was still inside the house when the floor fell into the crawl space underneath.
“I think a lot of people felt like that was it,” Douglas said. “I legit thought I died at that point.”
Douglas described a chaotic scene of people screaming and trying to get out of the crawl space. At one point, he said a cabinet fell onto the crowd, leading him to fear people had been crushed underneath. Douglas said he and other people helped get people up from the space, which he said was about a 9-foot drop.
Douglas said he had a small cut on his forehead that he treated with a bandage from paramedics on the scene. He went with his friend to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where his friend received a cast for a broken arm. Afterwards, Douglas said he returned to the house to recover items left behind by partygoers.
Two GoFundMes have raised $1,596 as of press time to cover the hospital bills of the injured and repair costs to the home.