In Georgia, flu activity is already widespread. The Georgia Department of Public Health said in a Nov. 11 press release that they are urging residents to get flu shots right away as holidays approach and gatherings may increase.
In addition to the flu, respiratory syncytial virus is impacting a large number of Georgians, particularly young children and the elderly, the release said.
“RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms but can lead to lung inflammation and to pneumonia,” the release said. “It is especially serious in infants because of the small airways in their lungs.”
Anyone having difficulty breathing, not drinking enough fluids or experiencing worsening symptoms, should contact a healthcare professional, the release said.
According to the DPH release, these are “tried and true measures” to help prevent the spreading of respiratory illnesses like flu and RSV:
“It is critically important to stay home from school or work if you are sick to keep from spreading infections to others,” the release said. “Some people are at higher risk of developing serious complications if they get sick.”
According to the release, those at higher risk include people 65 years old and older and anyone, with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.
Children two years old and younger are also at higher risk for developing complications, as well as pregnant women and children ages five and under.
According to the release, anyone who has been sick should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.
The release said that it takes about two weeks after getting the flu vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against it.
“New for this season, there are three flu vaccines recommended for individuals 65 years and older. Talk to your healthcare provider or pharmacist about which vaccine is best for you,” the release said. “However, if you can’t get one of the quadrivalents, don't delay getting vaccinated. Any flu vaccine is preferably to no flu vaccine.”