The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia has received a $50,000 grant from Truist Financial Corporation. The grant will allow FBNEGA to expand the sharing floor in their new facility, according to a joint press release.
The sharing floor works similarly to a grocery store in that it allows FBNEGA’s partner agencies to hand-pick food. The food is distributed, free of charge, to those in need through the 211 partner agencies, the release said.
“Our support for the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will help remove barriers and ensure that those in need will receive nutritious meals,” Walker Keadle, market president for Truist, said.
According to the press release, food insecurity across FBNEGA’s 14-county service region remains high at an average of 12.3%.
Since its inception 30 years ago, FBNEGA has increased its annual food distribution by more than 3,200%, according to the press release. In 2022, the food bank distributed more than 5.1 million pounds of food, or 4.3 million meals. The release said the expansion that the Truist grant is helping to fund would increase distribution capacity by more than 42%.
“We are so thankful to Truist for providing much-needed funds to bring balanced meals to our neighbors who face hunger,” Erin Barger, FBNEGA CEO and President, said in the release.