The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia announced it will partner with Lyft to provide Athens-Clarke County residents with some free transportation to and from food distribution sites through the end of April.
The partnership is an initiative through LyftUp, according to an April 2 press release. LyftUp is a collaboration with local governments, nonprofits and community organizations to create new opportunities for drivers, help deliver essential goods and provide transportation for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lyft’s website.
“We want to increase access to transportation for those who need it, particularly to meet their essential needs during this time. By activating LyftUp, we’re able to partner with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia to fill mobility needs and help people in Athens-Clarke County who need food for their families but don’t have access to reliable transportation,” said Sam Bond, regional director for Lyft Southeast in the press release.
According to Feeding America, there is a 20.6% food insecurity rate in ACC. This means about one-fifth of households in ACC have limited or uncertain access to food to adequately feed their families.
ACC residents will have access to $25 worth of rides through April 30 with the code FOODBANKNEGA in the Lyft app, according to the press release. They can use this credit to travel to and from partner agencies affiliated with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, including the Athens Emergency Food Bank, Project Safe, Habitat for Humanity, and more.
The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia’s partnership program serves 14 counties in Georgia, and there are over 70 different partner agencies within 10 miles of Athens alone.
“We are deeply grateful to Lyft for this generous program,” said Chuck Toney, executive director of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, in the press release. “Many of the people who receive food from us and our partner agencies have transportation challenges and this program will allow them to travel to get food for their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.