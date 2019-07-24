The Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced the arrest of former ACCPD officer Cassandra Fortuna on July 23.
Fortuna was booked at the Athens-Clarke County Jail for misdemeanor theft, felony theft and oath of office violation, according to an ACCPD news release.
According to the release, the charges stemmed from an investigation by ACCPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau in April, alleging that Fortuna misappropriated ACC “residency supplemental funds that she was not entitled to, as well as received pay for hours not worked.”
The investigation concluded that Fortuna “inappropriately received” more than $3,600, according to the release.
Fortuna was an ACCPD officer from December 2017 to July 2019.
