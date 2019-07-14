Gonzalez, a first-time legislator, was ousted as a member of Georgia’s House of Representative for District 117 by Houston Gaines in last November’s midterm elections after flipping the long-time red district to blue in 2017. Now, her show will air Sundays from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on WXAG 92.7 FM & 1470 AM.