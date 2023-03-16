Former University of Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing from Jan. 15, the night of the crash that killed Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy.
On Thursday, Carter entered a deal with Athens-Clarke County prosecutors, according to a statement from his lawyer, Kim Stephens. Carter will receive 12 months probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 50 hours of community service and complete a defensive driving course. He will not serve any jail time.
In the statement, Stephens stated that Carter’s actions “did not cause the tragic accident” that occurred, that Carter never left the scene without being told he could do so and that he was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.
“He stopped his car immediately after the accident occurred and ran toward the wrecked vehicle while his passenger called 911,” Stephens said in the statement. “Even after being informed that he could leave, Mr. Carter returned to the scene at the request of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department to answer additional questions and continued to cooperate throughout the investigation.”
Carter attended Georgia’s pro day on March 15 and was unable to complete his positional drills. According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, Carter weighed in at 323 pounds, nine pounds heavier than he was at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.