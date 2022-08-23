Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Dunagan Deal died Tuesday, according to a press release from the University System of Georgia. She was 80.
Deal, a former teacher and wife of former Gov. Nathan Deal, worked to improve multigenerational literacy rates and the lives of children and families as co-chair of the Georgia Literacy Commission and chairwoman of the Georgia Children’s Cabinet. She was also known for reading to students across the state, the release said.
Additionally, Deal co-wrote a book about the Georgia Governor’s Mansion with faculty from Kennesaw State University and served on the Board of Trustees at her alma mater, Georgia College & State University, the release said.
“Mrs. Deal always answered the call of extraordinary service to higher education in this state. And she did so ‘with a servant’s heart.’ Our hearts are with her family and her husband, former Gov. Nathan Deal, as we acknowledge and celebrate her passion for learning, commitment to young people and, most of all, for inspiring generations of Georgians,” the release said.