Bacarri Rambo, a former Georgia football defensive back, pleaded not guilty to a rape charge in Clarke County Superior Court on Monday, according to court documents.

Rambo was arrested on June 15, 2020, on a rape charge involving a 21-year-old University of Georgia student. The police were called on June 13, 2020, by a friend of the victim, who said the incident occured the previous night.

The friend said he picked up the victim from Georgia Heights Apartments after the incident with Rambo and that the victim knew Rambo.

Rambo was a defensive back for the Bulldogs from 2009-12 and an NFL free safety from 2013-16.

A June 2020 document said that Rambo’s bond was set at $22,200. He was released from custody on bond, the Athens Banner-Herald reported. A status hearing on the charge will be heard March 1, 2022, according to court documents.