A former Oconee County eighth grade teacher pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on Wednesday, according to a Thursday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Ira New III, a 56-year-old resident of Watkinsville, faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million, according to the release.
According to the release, New was initially investigated in 2019 when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation traced a Yahoo account displaying images of naked children back to him. New, at the time, was an eighth grade teacher at Malcolm Bridge Middle School. He had also self-reported to the school administration for showing an image of a topless woman to his students. New soon after resigned from his position.
On Sept. 5, 2019, GBI forensic agents discovered child pornography on New’s phone during a knock-and-talk at New’s home. The phone contained 94 images of child pornography including children aged 12-14. New said he had become interested in children over the “past couple of years.”
A sentencing date has not been scheduled yet.