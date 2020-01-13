Former state Rep. Jonathan Wallace announced his candidacy for the Georgia House of Representatives in a press release on Jan. 13. Wallace is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Marcus Wiedower for District 119, which includes areas of Clarke and Oconee counties.

Wallace won the seat in 2017 in a special election, flipping the district from Republican to Democratic. The Red & Black reported on some of Wallace’s time in office, during which he sponsored bills, including ones involving education and transportation.

Wiedower defeated Wallace in the Nov. 2018 general election with 52.8% of the vote. Wallace will run as a Democrat again for the 2020 election, according to his ActBlue page.

“District 119 deserves a future where all families thrive. We deserve a representative that thinks critically about each proposal rather than voting along party lines for reelection,” Wallace said in the release. “I will return to the State House to ensure that we have a representative focused on real solutions.”

Wallace graduated from the University of Georgia in 2001 with a degree in computer science, according to his LinkedIn.