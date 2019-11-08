Carol Myers, a former teacher and administrator, officially announced her candidacy for Athens-Clarke County Commission District 8 in a Nov. 7 press release.
The District 8 seat is currently held by University of Georgia professor Andy Herod, who announced he would not seek re-election in early September. Myers joins local therapist Andrea Farnham, who announced her candidacy in June, in the race.
“I’m running because I care about the Eastside, and I want to make it thrive,” Myers said in the release. “I want my children and grandchildren--and all of us and our families and friends--to have a bright future here on the Eastside and throughout Athens.”
Myers is running on a platform that includes criminal justice reform, fighting climate change on a local level and making Athens “more just and equitable,” according to the release. Myers has created a website and Facebook page that offer a more expansive view of her platform.
Myers has lived in the Athens area for 35 years and currently serves as the chairperson of the Athens in Motion Commission, a program to improve ACC’s bike and pedestrian infrastructure. Myers also was involved in the 100% Athens Renewable Energy Initiative and works with Envision Athens, a movement advocating for community unity, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.