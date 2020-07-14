James E. “Jamie” Monogan, a former University of Georgia political science professor, was arrested for federal child pornography charges on June 25.

Monogan was indicted on June 18 on multiple charges for the possession, production, receipt and distribution of child pornography by a federal grand jury. He resigned last September amid an investigation by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

After being arrested, Monogan was arraigned, pleaded not guilty and was released on a $10,000 bond. Under the bond conditions, Monogan must report to a U.S. probation officer, turn over his passport and submit to a curfew. He cannot have a firearm or other weapon and must stay in the state of Georgia, with limited travel to South Carolina with a note to his supervising officer.

The indictment alleges that in March 2019, Monogan coerced a minor to engage in “sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing” and transporting a “visual depiction” of said conduct. Monogan is also accused of receiving and distributing child pornography with users on Kik Messenger, a mobile instant messaging app.

Under the possession charge, Monogan is accused of possessing an image of child pornography that “involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained twelve (12) years of age.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the court has a jury trial moratorium until Sept. 13.