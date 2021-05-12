Former University of Georgia professor James E. “Jamie” Monogan III was sentenced to federal prison and $40,000 in fines after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, according to a Wednesday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to the release, Monogan will serve 90 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Investigators found 452 images of child pornography and eight videos “depicting child sexual exploitation material” on Monogan’s UGA laptop, and 119 images of child sexual exploitation material on his cell phone in 2019. Some of the images involved minors under age 12, according to the release.
Homeland Security Investigation’s Atlanta office received information in 2019 about two incidents of someone distributing child pornography on text messaging app Kik Messenger. The complaints were against two different usernames, both of which belonged to Monogan, according to the release.
HSI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department executed a federal search warrant at Monogan’s Athens residence and his UGA office in September 2019, leading to them finding the images and videos.
“Taking Monogan off the streets means that his victims can start to heal, and he can no longer hurt our children or share those dreadful images and details with others,” Katrina W. Berger, who oversees HSI’s operations in Georgia and Alabama, said in the press release.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a project launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation.