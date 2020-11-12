Fowler Drive Elementary School announced its intention to pause in-person instruction after several staff members were exposed to COVID-19, according to a letter from principal Selecia Hardy.
The decision came two days after schools across Clarke County School District began in-person instruction for the first time since March.
In-person classes at Fowler Drive will continue through Friday before students resume virtual learning the week of Nov. 16. They will return to the classroom on Nov. 30 following a week-long Thanksgiving break.
An unspecified number of Fowler Drive employees came in direct contact last week with a person infected with COVID-19, according to the letter. The staff members are in quarantine but haven’t tested positive. The school decided to stop in-person learning out of “an abundance of caution.”
About 70% of CCSD elementary and middle school students returned to the classroom Monday, according to an FAQ document. It is unclear how many Fowler Elementary students are taking in-person classes. Kids enjoyed returning to the classroom and seeing friends and teachers in person, some parents said on Facebook.