Frank Sinkwich III became the sixth Chair of Athens Academy’s Board of Trustees in July, according to an Athens Academy press release.
Sinkwich graduated from Athens Academy in 1989, after fourteen years there, before studying at the University of Georgia. He currently serves as president of Northeast Sales Distributing based in Athens and Skyland Distributing based in Asheville, North Carolina. His own two children also attended Athens Academy, graduating in 2017 and 2021. Sinkwich is the first alumnus to serve as chairman, the release said.
“I feel very fortunate to have been able to experience the school through the eyes of a student, a parent and a trustee,” Sinkwich said in the release. “It truly is a special place where excellence with honor in the educational and personal experience of each student comes first.”
Sinkwich will follow Carl Nichols, who chaired from 2021-2023. The founding chairman, John Wilkins, served for 42 years, from the Academy’s founding until he died in 2008.