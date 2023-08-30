Parents, students and kids of all ages entered Clarke Central High School on April 22 to sign in for the Youth Pow Wow. The small gathering is hosted each year by the Athens Area Human Relations Council in partnership with the Crisis in Black Education initiative in Athens.
The AAHC is one of many organizations that partner with the movement in raising awareness to the widening achievement gap in Athens-Clarke County. Throughout the year, various organizations host events in collaboration with the initiative to facilitate important conversations between students, parents, community leaders and local educators.
Upon signing in, participants received both a black T-shirt and a white bag with the words, “It starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.” The slogan has become central to their fight against the achievement gap in the Athens-Clarke County School District, according to President of the AAHC Reverend Hattie Lawson.
One by one, the auditorium of Clarke Central slowly filled with participants waiting to hear from organizers and partners of the event. The AAHC, superintendent of the Athens-Clarke County School District, vice president of Development for the Boy’s and Girl’s Club, Mayor Kelly Girtz, the sheriff and police officers with the county, each gave a few words of encouragement and gratitude for those in attendance.
“You all could be anywhere in the world,” Chaplain Cole Knapper with the AAHC said. “But you chose to be here.”
The purpose of the event, according to organizers and guest speakers, was to give students the opportunity to feel involved in their community. Lawson stated that they aimed to bridge the gap between students and educators that has existed for years in the community.
“Most of the kids I talked to, they were excited, they were involved, they felt calm, they felt safe,” Lawson said. “And those are the things we want our kids to feel.”
What is the crisis in Black education in Athens?
For years, Black students in Athens-Clarke County have operated at an inherent disadvantage from other students. In 2019, CCSD released a data report declaring that the academic achievement of certain marginalized groups in the district was in crisis. At Clarke Central High School specifically, statistics showed that Black students on average scored lower than the overall average for the district in many areas of standardized testing.
The report acknowledged in its opening remarks that the existing achievement gap is not just believed to be a result of educational inequality. It can also be attributed to generational wealth or often the lack thereof for many minority students in the area.
Further statistics in the report showed that African American students were typically performing at 3.4 grade levels below white students in the district. They also calculated that the poverty rate for African American families was almost five times that of white families in the county.
What is the history of Black education in Athens?
The trajectory of Black education in Athens specifically didn’t start until 1868, with the creation of the Knox Institute.
This institution was the first high school to be accredited for Black students by the Accrediting Commission of the University of Georgia, but it only provided classes on reading and writing. It wasn’t until the founding of the Judia C. Jackson Harris School in the 1920s that Black students had access to additional classes such as math, art, music and drama.
Nevertheless, despite this blatant setback for Black students, many believed that the fight against educational inequality would end with the landmark Supreme Court ruling of 1954 – Brown v. Board of Education. In this, the Supreme Court unanimously decided that separate educational facilities for Black and white students were unconstitutional. This decision thus led to a slowly falling domino effect of integrating schools across the nation – but not without resistance.
Fred Smith Sr.’s personal history with education
As a child born and raised in the height of the civil rights movement, Fred Smith Sr. has witnessed a great change in the community, but not in the ways one would think. While he reports seeing more career opportunities open up for African Americans, he states that he has also noticed a continued negligence of the crisis that faces Black students – the widening achievement gap.
Smith Sr. was introduced to this crisis at a very young age. Originally from Oconee County, Smith Sr. grew up in segregated schooling from 1st to 8th grade at E.D. Stroud, which was a school founded as a part of an equalization effort for Georgia’s African-American public schools. It has been renamed since its integration as Colham Ferry Elementary School.
During his sophomore year of high school, Smith Sr. and his family moved to Athens, where he attended Burney-Harris High School. It wasn't until his senior year that the all-Black school combined with Athens High to form Clarke Central High School – the county’s first integrated high school. Smith Sr. thus became a part of the school's first graduating class in 1971, approximately 17 years after the Brown decision.
While he recalls having a mostly positive experience attending the freshly integrated school, he reports noticing a distinct lack of support and dedication by the teachers towards acknowledging the inherent disadvantage that Black students faced.
“A lot of the people who had resisted integration ended up in charge of the school, so a lot of those feelings didn’t just disappear,” Smith Sr. said. “I think over the years that’s somewhat become the problem – is that there hasn’t been that same type of combination of will to try to ensure that everybody got equal education.”
Fred Smith Sr.'s career in making a difference
In the 1990s, Smith served as the local branch president of The National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). He recalls receiving calls and complaints from parents each day stating that their children were being racially discriminated against in the school system.
In one particular case, a large number of Black students were being denied entrance into the gifted programs under the claim that they had missed the minimum score "by one point," according to Smith.
“There was a concern about the ways students were grouped,” Smith Sr. said. “Black people had been placed in the lower level classes, but had scored better than their white counterparts.”
Upon their request, the Office of Civil Rights conducted an investigation into the situation, and found that Black students were being unjustly denied access to advanced programs.
In addition to his work with the NAACP, Smith Sr. has held positions ranging from district director, regional representative in the Labor Department’s Career Development Division, regional administrator and head of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Family Self-Sufficiency Program in Atlanta.
In terms of community involvement, Smith Sr. and his wife Lee founded a Creative Visions foundation in 1989 that continued until he started working in Atlanta in the early 2000s. The foundation was purely volunteer-based, as parents and presenters with expertise in the Athens area hosted school enrichment programs for the youth. The couple also founded, and currently spearhead, the Athens Black History Quiz Bowl that just celebrated its 10th anniversary this year.
Smith Sr. 's decades-long experience and love for the Athens community has driven him to his current position as Executive Director of the East Athens Development Corporation. The Corporation, according to their website, is dedicated to improving and supporting “the neighborhood revitalization in East Athens through economic development activities, which will lead to financial security for the citizens of the community.”
What is the crisis in Black education initiative calling to be done?
The Crisis in Black Education initiative aims to tackle the county’s achievement gap by not only bringing awareness to it, but also by facilitating conversation between the community on a plan of action.
“The crisis in Black education is not an organization,” Smith Sr. said. “It’s a movement. So it’s a series of mostly organizations, businesses, who have just signed on to say that they want to see better opportunities for African American kids, better academic achievement, better outcomes.”
Each year, members of the Crisis in Black Education initiative host a Crisis in Black Education Summit at a local school where educators, students and parents voice their concerns, hopes and potential solutions for the school system's dilemma. The event serves as a way for the community to openly discuss the issue from all perspectives and brainstorm collective ways to combat the problem.
Smith believes that events like these, and most importantly events like the Youth Pow-Wow, are of great importance to the district.
“I firmly believe, it just makes sense, that the youth need to be in wholesome activities, structured activities, as much as possible,” Smith said.
What has already been done?
The most recent legislation addressing the issue was in 2015, with the passing of The Every Student Succeeds Act under the Obama Administration. As a section of the Department of Education, the act gave states more flexibility and autonomy to create accountability systems that would impose certain standards of student success.
However, in a follow-up conducted by the Collaborative for Student Success in 2019, leaders concluded that there was not, and could never be, any true progress made on the issue until racial justice itself was addressed. Fred Smith Sr. echoed this same idea.
“I think what is missing is just the will and determination to support African American students at the level that that support should exist,” Smith said.
Though events like the Youth Pow-Wow and the Crisis in Black Education Summit are helpful for getting students and educators talking and involved, according to activists, these are simply the first steps towards addressing the issue.
What can be done?
According to Fred Smith Sr., part of the solution is knowing the history of Black education and activism. His involvement with The Association for the Study of African American Life and History, ASALH, the oldest and largest program devoted to the preservation of African American history, is a clear indication of this. While the Athens branch of the society is relatively new, Smith Sr. reports being a member of the national organization for quite some time now.
Currently, the local branch hosts a variety of events for the public in an effort to bring attention to the history of Black education and activism in the Athens area. The most upcoming event will be held in honor of the five African American students that integrated Athens public schools in 1963. The event will present each individual with an award, followed by a panel of special guests.
“I think that oftentimes we overlook our heroes, especially Black heroes,” Smith Sr. said. “… These kids and their families took a lot of courage to break the barriers so to speak, so I want people to recognize that and pay tribute.”
The program will be located at the Clarke Central School District Headquarters on Prince Ave at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17.