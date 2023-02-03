The success of the University of Georgia’s football program has dominated college football conversations for the last two years. However, what happens behind the scenes is what made this victory possible.
Chandler LeCroy worked to build and support Georgia’s football team as a member of the recruiting staff, and is remembered by players, colleagues, and friends as having a warm persona with an unwavering passion and commitment to UGA football.
However, just hours after LeCroy celebrated the Bulldog’s second consecutive national championship win, she died in a car accident on Jan. 15.
The crash also resulted in the death of UGA football player Devin Willock, and the injuries of player Warren McClendon and recruiting staff member Victoria Bowles.
The circumstances surrounding LeCroy’s tragic death have put her on a national stage and surrounded her memory with speculation. However, those who knew her remember LeCroy for the beauty of her life instead of the devastation of her death.
A Toccoa, Georgia native, LeCroy found joy in spending time with friends, being active in her church and traveling, said her roommate and childhood friend Reagan Walters. In high school, she was active in cheerleading and continued to be involved in the program after her graduation, even scheduling her visits back home to coincide with her sister’s cheer competitions, Walters said.
Walters said LeCroy was like family, as their mothers had been best friends since the second grade and they had been around each other from birth. They had the same friend group, attended the same church and did a lot together.
“She was the type of friend that no matter how much time went apart, she could just pick back up where you left off,” Walters said.
LeCroy attended the University of Georgia while Walters went to East Carolina University. LeCroy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and a masters degree in sports management and policy through the Double Dawg program, Walters said. She was eventually hired as a recruiting analyst for the UGA Athletic Department. Walters later moved to Athens and reached out to LeCroy when she needed a roommate. They had been roommates for two years.
In Athens, LeCroy attended Athens Church, Walters said. But most of her time outside of church and time with friends was spent at a program she had a strong dedication to — UGA football.
“Georgia football was her number one passion,” Walters said. “That recruiting office was her first home and our apartment was her second home because she spent more time there than she did here.”
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart paid tribute to LeCroy and Willock in a statement posted on Twitter on Jan. 15.
“Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day,” Smart wrote in the statement.
In a follow-up post on the same day, Smart posted a photo that included LeCroy and said he “will always remember [LeCroy] for [her] kind heart.”
Walters said her favorite memories with LeCroy are a trip last May to the Dominican Republic, which she planned entirely for her friends, and the time they had as roommates in Athens.
“She was basically just the one person that you could never get sick of,” Walters said. “When she was there, we made sure to make the best memories, we had the best laughs together. And she was just all around a great person and someone you would want in your corner for your entire life.”
LeCroy is survived by her parents, brother and sisters. A funeral service was held on Jan. 18 at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa, according to the Acree-Davis Funeral Home and Obituary.