Following a special called session of the the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission Tuesday evening, the commission district boundaries are now in the hands of the local delegation, who will decide what version of the map proceeds.
The delegation is composed of the three State House Representatives and two State Senators that represent Athens-Clarke County.
The commission voted 7-2 to approve a newly drawn commission district map, with District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton abstaining. District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby and District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright voted against.
According to county Manager Blaine Williams, the local delegation requires a unanimous vote from the commission before they present the map to the Georgia General Assembly.
“It could go any number of ways if it's not a unanimous vote. The state could redraw it themselves,” Williams said.
This map was the second version of the boundaries that the commission has discussed. On Nov. 16, the commission voted 6-3 to send the proposed map to the Georgia Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office.
Gina Wright, executive director of the state’s Reapportionment Office, suggested modifications to the submitted map. Following Gina Wright’s recommendations, the ACC Geospatial Information Office made changes to the boundaries of districts 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 and would move approximately 5,300 Athens residents to a different district than they currently live in.
On Dec. 10, the state Reapportionment Office approved the second version of the map.
Geographic Information Officer Joseph D’Angelo spoke to the commissioners to explain the changes made following Gina Wright’s recommendations.
“This is the most balanced map we have ever had,” D’Angelo said. “This really, really is a great representation of the one person, one vote principle.”
As it stands, the new commission map would change the boundaries of districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 from their current placements. All five of these districts will be up for election in 2022.
The largest point of contention was the consequences of not approving the map unanimously. While many other commissioners agreed with Wright that some streets should not have been moved, or agreed with Thornton’s want for more citizen input, the timeline was more pressing for most.
“I don’t think any of us are happy with the process of input but I do think that it's dangerous to not submit anything at all,” District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker said. “There are very, very minor boundary changes that bring it really close to people having truly proportional representation for the first time ever.”