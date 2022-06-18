Gas prices have been on the rise for months. But June 9 marked the first time in history that the national gas price average exceeded $5 a gallon according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings and data tracking platform.
This long-anticipated milestone follows months of nationwide gas price increases in nearly every state, a trend accelerated both by the rise in seasonal demand and supply constraints stemming from pandemic shortages.
In the recent weeks, gasoline inventories have reduced by over one billion gallons of gas, or 25 million barrels, as demand continues to rise. This rise, while common through the summer months, has brought on additional hardships this year.
This fall in inventory is paralleled by a decline worldwide in oil refining capacities since March. Within the U.S., American oil refining mirrors this global trend with the nation's own three-year trend of falling capacity for oil refining. On average, American capacity has fallen by 1 million barrels of gasoline a day, every day, since 2019.
An additional factor spiking gas prices is the Russian war on Ukraine, as countries restrict Russian oil through sanctions. The result however is a continually decreasing global supply and distribution of available gas, paralleled by a time of rising demand.
These factors together have all helped contribute to five all-time high gas price records being broken since March 5. Even the lowest of these records for high prices, gas breaking the $4 a gallon threshold, has not previously been matched since 14 years ago, in the 2008 recession which was also the worst of its time.
Despite the rising prices however, Americans have not made big changes to their fueling habits. This behavior, analysts say, is only further contributing to the price hike.
“Demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a perfect storm of factors.”
Rakesh Gosain, owner of the landmark Jimbo’s Gas station on Baxter street in Athens, Georgia also says that high gas prices have not impacted his business directly.
“Prices are up everywhere,” said Gosain. “People are aware of and O.K. with that.”
For drivers looking to save money on travel in the coming months, GasBuddy recommends money-saving strategies such as paying for gas with a gas card or gas rewards credit card where you earn money back on each purchase.
GasBuddy also suggests drivers enroll in any loyalty programs their gas stations may offer and practice safe driving habits while on the road, as safer driving practices have been linked to increased fuel efficiency.
As the summer heats up and prices continue to rise amid steady demand, De Hann warns drivers to prepare for the unexpected.
As the nation heads into hurricane season and increasing trends for severe summer weather, De Hann says that this trend of rapid price hikes could worsen “should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries,” such as a major hurricane, or any other unexpected events that impact oil production.