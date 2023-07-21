The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man from Athens-Clarke County and a man from Oconee County on July 11 with six counts each of sexual exploitation of children, according to GBI press releases.
The GBI began investigating the Oconee County man after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to the releases.
In May, the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into the distribution of child sexual abuse material through another person online to a peer file sharing program. This investigation led to the arrest of the Athens-Clarke County man, the releases said.
The GBI’s CEACC Unit made the arrests. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office aided in the arrests, the releases said.
These investigations are part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify people involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program was created by the U. S. Department of Justice “in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims,” according to the release.