On Jan. 7, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation started an investigation on an incident of ACCPD officers and an individual with a firearm firing shots. The incident took place on Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Smokey Road, according to an ACCPD press release.
The two involved officers encountered two men after locating a stolen car, one of whom was armed, according to a GBI press release. The officers and men exchanged gunfire. No officers were injured, but the armed individual was confirmed dead by EMS as a result of their injuries, according to both the GBI and ACCPD press releases.
The ACCPD followed “standard operating procedure” by contacting the GBI to conduct a criminal investigation and have opened their own administrative investigation under their Office of Professional Standards, according to the press release. Both involved officers have been placed on administrative leave “pending initial review of the incident,” the ACCPD press release stated.
The GBI did not give a timeline of when the investigation will be complete, but did say in their press release that, once their investigation is completed, the case “will be given to the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.”