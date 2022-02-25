03092021_tmg_whitehead elementary 027.jpg

A student in Nicola Colvil's kindergarten class ensures her mask is worn properly on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Whitehead Road Elementary School in Athens, Georgia. On March 1, 2021, Clarke County students in pre-kindergarten through second grade had the option to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)

 Taylor Gerlach

Senators in Georgia have proposed legislation that would allow parents to opt their children out of school mask regulations and prohibit many state and municipal entities from seeking proof of COVID-19 immunization. Both legislations would expire on June 30, 2023, if enacted.

Gov. Brian Kemp supports Senate Bill 514, which allows parents to exempt their children from mask restrictions. On Wednesday, the Senate Education and Youth Committee voted 7-5 to recommend it to the entire Senate for consideration.

Senate Bill 345, sent to the full Senate by a 7-4 vote of the Health and Human Services Committee, prevents vaccine mandates from state and local government agencies. This measure excludes health care facilities that are subject to federal mandates for employees.  

