The 2020 election cycle is shattering records for voter turnout, fundraising and campaign spending in races across the U.S., and the state of Georgia is no exception. The amount of money being raised and spent in the state this election cycle is “unprecedented,” said Jeffrey Glas, a professor of political science at the University of Georgia.
In the Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, each candidate has raised over $20 million. Ossoff leads with more than $32 million raised, while Perdue has raised over $21 million this election.
By comparison, Perdue raised $14 million in his 2014 campaign for Senate, and his challenger Michelle Nunn raised $16 million.
The Senate race for Perdue’s seat is just one example of the high dollar amounts coming into Georgia this year. The special election for Senate and presidential election have also garnered increased fundraising amounts. The influx of money in Georgia is likely driven by races in the state being seen as competitive, Glas said.
“The amount of money being spent is overwhelming really,” Glas said. “Because again there is a perception that this is a competitive race here in Georgia. And it may very well be.”
The polling data around the race in Georgia does indicate a tight race. Ossoff and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are both leading in their respective races by one point or less, according to the RealClearPolitics polling averages for Georgia.
A recent poll conducted by UGA’s School of Public and International Affairs showed Biden and President Donald Trump in a statistical tie. Trey Hood, director of SPIA’s Survey Research Center, said the school’s two polls earlier this fall showed the same results.
“You can’t tell who’s ahead and who’s behind really,” Hood said. “It’s all within the margin of error. So I mean, based on the polling at least, there’s a reasonable chance a Democrat, including Joe Biden, could win this particular year.”
High fundraising has also yielded high spending in the state. Thus far, Ossoff has outspent Perdue by around $13 million. The majority of spending in the state has gone toward TV ads, Glas said.
TV ads are one of the most expensive forms of campaigning, Glas said, but they also can be highly effective in getting voters “off the bench” to vote, as opposed to changing the minds of voters who have already decided on a candidate.
“The independents do see the differences, they usually do see that there is a big difference between the parties right now,” Glas said. “And the television ad, depending on what it focuses on, might be just enough to nudge them to vote when they otherwise wouldn’t have,”
While the TV ads are currently flooding screens all over the state, the efforts may be going toward a small section of voters. All three polls conducted by SPIA have indicated that there are very few undecided voters, Hood said.
In the last poll, the number of undecided voters was around 4%, Hood said.
“So if they're telling us the truth, and... we consider they're telling us the truth, there are a few people left to persuade,” Hood said. “You got a lot of advertising dollars chasing around to very few voters.”
