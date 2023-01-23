Bipartisan members of Georgia’s congressional delegation, led by Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, have sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting that he invite the University of Georgia football team to the White House.
College Football Playoff national champions have a history of being hosted by the President. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, UGA’s national championship team from last season was unable to visit Washington D.C.
The letter highlights some of the 2022-2023 team’s accomplishments, including a 15-0 record, scoring an average of 41 points per game, allowing an average of 14.2 points per game and winning a second straight national championship.
The letter was signed by 16 members of Congress including Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, as well as Rep. Mike Collins of the 10th congressional district of Georgia, which includes Athens.