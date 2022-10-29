As Halloween approaches, the Georgia Department of Public Health shared safety tips for costumes, pedestrian, home, treat and viral illness safety, according to a release from DPH.
Individuals should wear flame-resistant costumes and accessories, as well as reflective tape for increased visibility, the release said, and should not wear decorative contact lenses without a prescription. Young children should also be accompanied by adults or older, responsible children
DPH gave tips for pedestrian safety and said to walk in well-lit areas, carry a flashlight to be seen and avoid distractions from electronic devices.
The release also warned that children should not run out from between parked cars or across yards where obstacles may be difficult to see.
When it comes to home safety, the release said it is recommended to trick-or-treat at homes with outdoor lights on and where parents know the residents.
The release said to eat factory-wrapped treats only and to throw them away if unsure how safe they are.
For homeowners, DPH said they recommend removing obstacles from front yards, offering factory-wrapped treats only and providing healthier treats to trick-or-treaters, according to the release.
“If you aren’t feeling well, skip the Halloween parties and activities. In addition to being the spooky season, it is flu season. DPH recommends everyone six months old and older get the flu vaccine as soon as possible,” the release said. “Additionally, DPH recommends everyone six months old and older be up to date with COVID vaccination and booster shots.”