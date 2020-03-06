The decision to switch Athens-Clarke County to paper ballots for the presidential preference primary will be up to the test on March 11.

Georgia’s State Election Board will hold a hearing to determine if the ACC Board of Elections violated state law by deciding to not use the state’s new electronic voting system, according to a notice sent to the local board by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Thursday.

On Tuesday, the ACC board voted 3-2 to use paper ballots for the primary.

The board found it “impracticable” to use the state’s new electronic voting system to meet ballot privacy required by the Georgia Constitution and the federal Help America Vote Act of 2002, board chair Jesse Evans said in an email.

Athens election officials told WXIA-TV the new Dominion voting systems were difficult to place in a way that allowed poll workers to monitor voter activity, which is necessary according to state law to deter tampering with the machines.

Georgia law allows local governments to use an emergency paper ballot system if security or voter privacy with machines is “impossible or impractical.” During Tuesday’s meeting, ACC Attorney Judd Drake said the board would have a difficult time meeting this legal threshold, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

At the meeting, Director of Elections and Voter Registration Charlotte Sosebee said election officials had received no allegations of privacy being compromised in early voting, according to the Banner-Herald. She said voter privacy and security could be assured in the county.

According to the hearing notice, the ACC board “should be prepared to address, respond to questions, and present testimony and evidence regarding its determination that it is ‘impossible or impractical’ to use electronic ballot markers.”

At a late-January panel discussion on voting in Georgia, Evans said he was surprised to find that only two of Athens’ 20 polling stations had the electrical infrastructure to support the new machines when he became chair of the local board on Jan. 21.

At the panel, Evans said that he, along with board members Mokah-Jasmine Johnson — who has since resigned from the board to run for the state House of Representatives — and Willa J. Fambrough, had developed a “Plan B” paper ballot system if “something goes wrong with the machines.”

The use of paper ballots began Wednesday, according to 11Alive. The state’s new Dominion systems were used for early voting for the primary, which started in Athens Monday.

The paper ballot process ACC will use for the primary was piloted by the Cobb County Board of Elections in November 2019, Evans said in the email.

Evans, along with Fambrough and board member Rocky Raffle, voted to use the paper ballot system, Evans said in the email. Board members Charles Knapper and Patricia A. Till voted against using paper ballots, according to the Banner-Herald.

The Clarke County Republican Party released an online petition Thursday to remove Evans from office and said the decision to switch to paper ballots has put Sosebee under “undue burden and stress.”

Sosebee did not respond to requests for comment.

A Clarke County GOP email announcing the petition said the decision to move to paper ballots disrupted the election process and Sosebee’s assurances of secure procedures. The email said it is imperative to issue a vote of no confidence and request Evans’ removal.

The state hearing for the ACC Board of Elections will be held at 10 a.m. on March 11 at the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education in Room K-L.