Following the Georgia Bulldogs’ win in the National Championship Monday night, fans flooded the streets of downtown Athens to celebrate. The air was filled with cheers and people could be seen jumping on crosswalk signs.
In anticipation of the excitement, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department assigned additional personnel to the area. According to Lt. Shaun Barnett, there were a few minor arrests and reports of property damage but no injuries.
On Tuesday morning, the Athens-Clarke County government posted on their social media accounts that safety barricades and traffic barrels had been removed from construction sites on E. Clayton Street. The messages asked that they be returned or that the Solid Waste Department be contacted at 706-613-3501.
Videos can be seen of the fans throwing the barricades and barrels around the street.
shot and chaser pic.twitter.com/RaTYh27aSw— Jamie (@jlew8) January 11, 2022