On Sept. 1, the University of Georgia Police Department was contacted by a student who was scammed when trying to purchase tickets for the UGA-Oregon football game, according to a report from UGAPD.
The student — who met the scammer in the “UGA Ticket Swap” GroupMe chat — sent them $300 through Venmo for three tickets but they never received them or any further information, the report said.
Ticket scams have begun to frequently appear in the ticket swap GroupMe chat and other online groups for things related to Athens and UGA.
“The scammers are rampant,” wrote junior business management major Grant Hendrix in an email to The Red & Black. He has exchanged tickets through various GroupMe chats since his freshman year.
“GroupMe has a feature where you can see suggested chats and join them with no barriers at all,” Hendrix wrote. “I think this is how they get in the chats at such a large rate. They pop up in any chat that has to do with Athens and selling something.”
Spotting the scams
The scammers may use a variety of different tactics, including offering tickets at low prices and using other student’s IDs for verification.
“You can’t really tell which ones are scammers at first,” Hendrix wrote. “Everyone will send chats like ‘Selling Kent State, DM me with offers.’ It’s not until you actually message them that it becomes obvious.”
Mark Hardin, who owns a private Facebook ticket exchange group for individuals to meet buyers and sellers of UGA football tickets, receives messages from group members pointing out scammers.
“There have been people who have gone down to the game and purchased tickets off the scalper outside the stadium that were paper tickets in hand, and they were illegitimate tickets, they weren’t valid,” Hardin said. “It’s more prevalent than it is today just because there are more people that are wanting to attend these games now than ever before.”
Rod Guajardo, senior director of integrated media communications at UGA, advises students to look out for sellers that offer tickets at significantly lower prices than the standard rate.
“Exercise good judgment,” Guajardo wrote in an email to The Red & Black. “Scammers may try to lure consumers by offering tickets or merchandise well below market rates. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
Policies for preventing scammers
Hardin said he cannot verify every account that requests to become a member of his exchange group, but he does look out for certain characteristics to prevent scammers. All potential members must answer a question affirming that they understand the resale of UGA tickets.
“If somebody is trying to join the group, and they haven’t answered those questions, I do not allow their entry,” Hardin said. “If they have only had their Facebook profile for three to six months, I do not allow their entry. If they’re … not UGA related, they’re not a UGA football fan or any sport fan, I try not to allow their entry.”
Hardin said he does not allow the resale of student tickets because a student ID is needed for purchase, and he does not want people to sell IDs in his group.
Additionally, the UGA Athletic Association prohibits the resale of student tickets.
“As a reminder, student tickets may not be resold and are unable to be transferred,” said the Athletic Association on its website in reference to football tickets for the 2022 season.“Any student attempting to sell student tickets will have their ticket privileges revoked.”
The Association encourages students to donate tickets of games they cannot attend to the Georgia Ticket Office.
The Red & Black contacted the UGA Ticket Office, Sports Communication Office and Athletic Association for this story, but they did not respond to requests for comment.
The electronic payment platforms of Venmo, Cash App and PayPal have scammer policies and tips on their respective websites.
“Venmo is designed for payments between friends and people who trust each other,” said Venmo’s Help Center. “Avoid payments for goods and services, unless authorized by Venmo.”
Cash App advises similarly but outlines steps for individuals to follow and report their payments if they are scammed out of goods and services on the platform.
Judgment calls
There are many ways for fans to recognize scammers before they are affected. Looking at a seller’s online presence can provide some indication of whether they’re legitimate or not.
“I would look for particular things on their profile,” Hardin said. “Like, have they taken pictures inside the stadium before? Are they a Georgia fan? Are they local? Most people that have season tickets aren’t going to live in Wyoming or Texas.”
Individuals should also look for inconsistencies while interacting with scammers. Hendrix looks at how the individuals message him privately and pays attention to their word usage and sentence structure, he wrote.
“In my personal opinion these scammers are really easy to point out so sometimes I will message them just to waste their time. Most of these conversations include me saying things like ‘I want to buy your Georgia Tech ticket for $400’ or ‘Can you meet up at Toppers later to exchange tickets?’ I think it’s funny to watch them get really angry at me especially since they take so much time out of their day just to try and take money from innocent students,” Hendrix wrote.