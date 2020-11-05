The Georgia Secretary of State Office’s Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling held a short press conference regarding the 2020 general election Thursday morning, providing an update on the state’s efforts to get the remainder of its ballots counted.
Sterling said that the state still had more than 60,000 outstanding ballots to count. He said the office is looking to finish counting “today, if possible,” but asked for patience.
“Fast is great, and we appreciate fast. We more appreciate accuracy,” Sterling said. “Accuracy is going to be the bedrock upon which people will believe the outcomes of this election, be they on the winning side or the losing side.”
As the Associated Press reports that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has secured 264 electoral votes and President Donald Trump has secured 214, the only states that remain to be called by AP are Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Alaska.
Sterling said there are ballots from overseas military members that will be accepted until Friday if they are postmarked by Election Day. Provisional ballots also must be verified by Friday, and people who had an issue with their absentee ballot have until Friday to cure those issues. Instructions on how to cure a ballot can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
Sterling said that if the state’s certified result shows the candidates within half a percentage point of one another, either candidate can request a statewide recount. As of press time, AP is showing Biden only 0.4% below Trump in Georgia, meaning a recount is a very real possibility.
