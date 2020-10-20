Mokah Jasmine Johnson, a candidate for the Georgia State House of Representatives District 117, was called a racial slur during a virtual Oconee County public forum on Monday, according to a press release from her campaign. In response, she is planning a demonstration at the University of Georgia Arch on Saturday.
Johnson, a co-founder of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, took to Twitter to respond to the incident, as well as writing a response on Medium.
I jumped into activism when a bar downtown put a drink on its menu with the n-word.— Mokah for Georgia (@mokahforgeorgia) October 20, 2020
I just got called the same slur by zoombombers during a public forum.
I'm running for office because this hate still exists in our community.
“Racism and hate are part of politics. I know some people will not accept me or vote for me, just because I am Black,” Johnson’s Medium post read.“I will not allow hate to stop me from standing up, from speaking out on issues that shape this community, such as protecting public education and demanding justice for Black lives.”
Johnson said in the post that she has been fighting “racist and deceitful” attacks against her campaign for months. In August, an obscure organization known as The Voter Survey distributed an online survey including statements claiming that Johnson had committed a felony, gone to prison and convinced a judge to cover it up. Johnson said these claims are untrue.
Johnson’s “Stand Up To Racism” rally will take place at noon on Oct. 23.
“Let’s be clear that we will not accept vicious, hate-filled attacks in our community,” Johnson’s Medium post said. “Instead, we will continue to unite against hate, because the fight is not over.”
