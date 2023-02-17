Georgia lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday that seeks to tackle unsafe housing conditions and offer protections to tenants who are behind on their rent.
According to the bill — which is known as the Safe at Home Act — landlords would be required to provide rental homes “fit for human habitation.” Additionally, landlords would have to give tenants who are late on their rent three days to pay before filing for an eviction.
The bill also seeks to address crime in units by giving landlords the power to expedite the eviction process for tenants charged or convicted of serious crimes, or who have committed a crime that threatens the health and safety of other residents.
It comes after media outlets across the state reported on issues with housing, particularly housing occupied by working-class and low-income tenants. The Red & Black investigated the housing crisis in Athens and found many tenants lack legal protections against rent hikes and evictions, while the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found crime and unsafe living conditions in many investor-owned properties.
Members of both parties are sponsoring the bill, and it’s gained support from key figures in the legislature including Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns.