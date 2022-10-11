The Georgia midterm elections take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 17 at 8 a.m and closes on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., although times may vary depending on polling location.
Several big races appear on the ballot, including the gubernatorial and senatorial races. Gov. Brian Kemp and former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams race again for the governorship, just as they did in 2018. During the previous midterm election, Gov. Kemp won the seat with 50.2% of the vote, while his Democratic opponent obtained 48.8% of total votes.
Recent polls have shown that the two candidates are within less than ten points of each other, alluding to another potentially close race.
Sen. Raphael Warnock won a special election on Jan. 5, 2021, to fill out the remaining two years of Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. Warnock made history becoming the first Black senator in the state. In another historic turn, Sen. Warnock now fights for re-election against former University of Georgia football player Herschel Walker — this is the first time in the state that the major party candidates for Senate are both Black.
The two will debate on Oct. 14 in Savannah, Georgia, after months of coordination. Polls have Warnock and Walker neck-and-neck for the seat.
While these are some of the major races, Georgians have other votes to cast. Here is a list of federal and state elections that Athenians will encounter on their ballots during this election cycle.
Federal Offices
U.S. Senate:
Rev. Raphael Warnock (D, Incumbent)
Herschel Walker (R)
U.S. House of Representatives
District 9:
Andrew Clyde (R, Incumbent)
Michael Ford (D)
District 10:
Mike Collins (R)
Tabitha Johnson-Green (D)
State Offices
Governor:
Brian Kemp (R, Incumbent)
Stacey Abrams (D)
Lieutenant Governor:
Charlie Bailey (D)
Burt Jones (R)
Attorney General:
Jen Jordan (D)
Chris Carr (R, Incumbent)
Secretary of State:
Bee Nguyen (D)
Brad Raffensperger (R, Incumbent)
State School Superintendent:
Alisha Thomas Searcy (D)
Richard Woods (R, Incumbent)
Commissioner of Labor:
William Boddie Jr. (D)
Bruce Thompson (R)
Agriculture Commissioner:
Nakita Hemingway (D)
Tyler Harper (R)
Insurance Commissioner:
Janice Laws Robinson (D)
John King (R, Incumbent)
State Senate
District 46:
Andrew Ferguson (D)
Bill Cowsert (R, Incumbent)
District 47:
Conolus Scott Jr. (D)
Frank Ginn (R, Incumbent)
State House of Representatives
District 120:
Mokah-Jasmine Johnson (D)
Houston Gaines (R, current District 117 Rep.)
District 121:
Jeff Auerbach (D)
Marcus Wiedower (R, Incumbent)
District 124:
Kat Howkins (D)
Trey Rhodes (R, current District 120 Rep.)