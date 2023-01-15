University of Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was one of two passengers injured in a fatal crash on Saturday night that claimed the lives of 20-year-old Georgia football player Devin Willock and 24-year-old recruitment analyst Chandler LeCroy, according to an article from the Athens Banner-Herald.
The car veered off of Barnett Shoals Road and hit two power poles and several trees early Sunday morning. McClendon was one of two passengers in the car who sustained injuries but remains in stable condition, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release. McClendon only needed a few stitches in his forehead, according to the article.
McClendon declared for the NFL draft on Saturday, just hours after Georgia's national championship celebration took place. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound player has spent four years playing for Georgia, during which he started 37 games on the offensive line.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. This is the first fatal motor vehicle crash of 2023 in Athens-Clarke County, according to the release.