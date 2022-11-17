A Fulton County judge overturned Georgia’s six-week abortion ban in a ruling on Nov. 15, stating that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court standard when it was proposed. The ruling goes into effect immediately and applies throughout the state.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said in the ruling that two sections of the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act “were plainly unconstitutional when drafted, voted upon, and enacted,” making it “void” and “of no effect” from the start.
In April 2019, the Georgia Legislature passed the LIFE Act. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the act in May 2019 and it later took effect on Jan. 1, 2020. The act includes 16 sections — three of which were challenged by the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective as unconstitutional.
The bill, also dubbed the “Heartbeat Bill,” prevents most abortions past six weeks, which is when most fetal heartbeats are detected. Many people do not know they are pregnant until six weeks or after.
Among other advocates and abortion providers who are responsible for filing the lawsuit in the ruling, the Center for Reproductive Rights said that with the ban being overturned, healthcare providers in Georgia will be able to provide abortions and miscarriage care again beyond the earliest weeks of pregnancy.
“The Georgia Constitution prohibits the legislature from passing laws that violate federal constitutional precedent, which the ban clearly did when enacted in 2019,” a release from the Center for Reproductive Rights said. “Instead, if the legislature wishes to ban abortion, it must pass a new law.”
According to a release from the Georgia Democrats, Georgia House District 5 Rep. chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia Nikema Williams said that the ruling was a victory and relief for women in Georgia.
“In the upcoming legislative session and beyond, rest assured that Georgia Democrats will fight tooth and nail to protect abortion access and defend every Georgian’s right to make their own personal medical decisions without government interference,” Williams said.
Elizabeth Edmonds, leadership director for the Georgia Life Alliance, released a statement saying that the bill was enjoined and what that means for the state.
“Continue to pray for the legal team defending the Heartbeat Bill in court, for the Appellate Judges who will inevitably hear this case next, the pregnancy help centers who will continue serving women in need around our state, and for the thousands of women who will continue to be victimized by the profit-hungry abortion industry until we see this law enacted,” Edmonds said.
From the ruling, McBurney did leave the door open for a statewide abortion ban to be allowed in the future. The overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year makes room for some parts of the 2019 bill to “someday become the law of Georgia,” McBurney wrote.
The state has already filed a notice of appeal, according to the Georgia Attorney General’s office.