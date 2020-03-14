Georgia’s presidential primary election has been postponed due to the coronavirus, according to a press release from the Secretary of State’s Office. The election, originally scheduled for March 24, will now be held May 19, the date of elections for local and state offices.
“Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in the release.
Concern for the health of poll workers was “a central consideration” in the state’s decision to postpone the primary, according to the release. Their average age is over 70, putting them at higher risk for contracting the virus.
“Maintaining the integrity of the election depends on the talents of poll workers,” the release said.
In the release, state Sen. Nikema Williams, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said in-person voting could “compromise” the health and voting opportunities of Georgians.
If Georgians have already voted in person or by mail for the March 24 presidential primary, they will be able to vote in the elections already scheduled for May 19. If they choose not to vote again in the May 19 primary, their votes for the presidential primary will still count. Early voting in Georgia began on March 2.
Controversy has surrounded voting in Athens-Clarke County in the last two weeks. Athens residents voted with the new machines for the first two days of early voting for the presidential primary, but the ACC Board of Elections voted on March 3 to use paper ballots instead of the new machines due to voter privacy concerns.
The local board was sanctioned by the State Elections Board in a hearing Wednesday and was fined $2,500 to pay for the state’s legal fees for the hearing.
Georgia is the second state to push its presidential primary date. Louisiana postponed its primary, originally April 4, to June 20 on Friday, according to The Associated Press.
