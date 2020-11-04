Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held an election press conference in the State Capitol late Wednesday morning, saying his office is pushing hard to count all of the remaining votes for the 2020 general election by the end of the day.

“My team has sent reminders to counties to get all, let me repeat, all of our results counted today,” Raffensperger said. “Every legal vote will count.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Fulton, Gwinnett and other Georgia counties are still processing around 200,000 absentee ballots, leaving the state — and its 16 electoral votes — one of the remaining few not yet called in the tight presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia has over 235,000 outstanding absentee and early voting ballots that have not been counted.

“I want everyone to know the sound of my voice that every legal vote in Georgia will count,” Raffensperger said at the press conference when asked about Trump’s rhetoric.

Raffensperger said election results will be certified by Friday, Nov. 13 after a statewide risk-limiting audit is completed. The audit, which Raffensperger’s office will begin working on later this week, will verify election results statewide.

Raffensperger also said it will require a monumental effort to collect the absentee ballots in the short time before the several Dec. 1 runoff elections across the state.

The Western Judicial Circuit district attorney race will go to a Dec. 1 runoff between Deborah Gonzalez and James Chafin.

Raffensperger lauded senior officials, his office’s work and poll staffers for short voting wait times, high voter turnout and implementing the new Dominion electronic voting systems across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The state began rolling out the Dominion systems before the March primaries.

“This election puts to rest the debates, inflamed by those in our state, or not in our state, who have looked to sow doubt about our systems and those who have wrongly claimed there’s a lack of access to voting,” Raffensperger said. “Elections matter.”