On Tuesday, the Georgia State Senate voted 32-19 to let parents opt out of school-based mask mandates.

Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, sponsored Senate Bill 514, which states that schools must enable parents to opt their children out of municipal mask regulations until June 2027. The bill's initial expiration date was 2023, but it was extended Tuesday by the Senate with Kemp's approval.

The bill will now be reviewed by the Georgia State House and if passed, will be sent to Gov. Kemp for his signature.