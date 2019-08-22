A view of the Athens Orthopedic Clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, on West Broad Street in Athens, Georgia. In June 2016, about 200,000 people had their information compromised in a hack of the Athens Orthopedic Clinic, and three victims have sued AOC for negligence. The Supreme Court of Georgia heard oral arguments for the case on Tuesday, Aug. 20. (Photo/Julian Alexander)