The Georgia statewide general primary and the presidential primary will be held June 9, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday.
Raffensperger said in a press release he is postponing the elections because of the extension of Georgia’s public health state of emergency until May 13 due to COVID-19. This extension would include almost every day of in-person voting if the election were held May 19, Raffensperger said in the release.
The presidential primary was originally scheduled for March 24, but it was postponed until May 19, the date of various federal, state and local primaries and elections. Those elections will now be held June 9, according to the release.
Raffensperger said in the release the postponement will allow his office and county election officials to implement contingency plans, find and train more poll workers, and find supplies to clean equipment and protect poll workers.
The release cited concerns from county election officials, particularly from southwest Georgia. These officials reported COVID-19 challenges with in-person voting, which was scheduled to start April 27.
