The felony charges Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas received on Jan. 23, was dismissed Friday, March 3, according to his Athens-based attorney, Kim Stephens.
Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State, was arrested for false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence. According to the UGAPD report, Thomas stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocking the exit, and telling a 17-year-old girl that she was not allowed to leave. Additionally, he bruised the girl’s bicep and caused “abrasions” to her shins, according to the report.
Since then, Thomas entered a pretrial diversion program, as he looked to resolve the family-violence battery charge. According to his lawyer, Thomas is in the process of taking an anger management course, in addition to completing 40 hours of community service work. After completing these, in addition to staying out of trouble for the next 12 months, the charges will be “restricted” or expunged from his record.
“[Thomas is] well into his way through the anger management class,” Stephens said. “And he’s been doing community service for a good number of weeks as well, so all of those are part of the program — the things he started probably a month ago.”
The 6-foot-2, 202-pound wide receiver from Eufaula, Alabama was suspended from the Bulldogs at the time of his arrest, based on guidelines from University of Georgia Athletic Association. Georgia’s code of conduct for athletes states that anyone charged with a family crime is restricted and suspended from team activities until the case is resolved. Additionally, those charged with misdemeanor crimes can participate if given clearance from the coach and athletic director.
If the case is dismissed, Thomas would likely be allowed to return to normal activities. Thomas, who led Mississippi State in receiving last season with 44 catches and 626 yards, was expected to be a factor in Georgia’s receiving game, especially after the transfer of Adonai “AD” Mitchell. With this dismissal, Thomas could be ready for spring practice and the annual G-Day game, although no announcement of his return to the team has been made.