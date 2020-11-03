Election Day 2020 is officially here. Poll workers and voters alike were bundled up during the chilly morning of Nov. 3. The Red & Black sent reporters to locations in central, east and west Athens-Clarke County voting precincts to talk to voters and election workers about the day, COVID-19 precautions and what they hoped to hear from the results.

Fire Station No. 7

There was a small line heading into the fire station around 8 a.m. Poll worker Jeffrey Beauvais said about 80 voters came through in the first hour. The line took about 25-30 minutes because poll workers inside were sanitizing the machines.

The coronavirus pandemic solidified Beauvais’ decision to be a poll worker, he said. He wouldn’t feel as bad contracting the virus while working than if a retiree who was a poll worker got sick.

Around 7:30 a.m., a COVID-19 positive voter arrived at Fire Station No. 7, poll observer Cydney Seigerman said. The workers made sure other voters exited the building before the person entered to vote, and when he left the poll workers cleaned everything before allowing more voters inside, she said.

“I want everyone to be able to vote. Everyone should,” she said. “I don’t know what a better solution would be, maybe to have a protocol so poll workers and other voters aren’t exposed.”

As a poll observer, Seigerman makes sure voters’ rights are protected, from adding more street signs for parking and making sure as many electronic voting machines are 6 feet apart as possible. At Fire Station 7, the room is too small to make all 10 voting machines 6 feet apart, she said, but poll workers are frequently sanitizing them.

Monet Dantignac voted “to see major change” and because “it’s just something I’ve always done,” she said. Dantignac was voting in Georgia for the first time after moving from New York.

Dantignac moved a lot when she was little, but her mother always made sure they voted absentee.

“It’s in my core,” she said.

Thomas Lay Community Center

At Thomas Lay Community Center, around 30 people showed up bright and early to vote. The center opened at 7 a.m., and after the initial line cleared, there was no crowd. Poll workers Ali Elyaman and Joseph Kellner said they were glad things were running smoothly and people were able to get in and out quickly, although they expect it to get busier later in the day.

Elyaman, a recent University of Georgia graduate and first-time poll worker, said he wanted to help out during the election. Many poll workers are older and aren’t able to work this year due to COVID-19, he said.

Tio Howard voted for Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden at Thomas Lay. Howard, a recent UGA graduate, said he didn’t fully support either candidate, but a Biden presidency would lead to a more stable country and improve America’s reputation internationally.

Ethan Pender thought Republicans were going to do “very well” in the election. Pender, the former chair of the UGA College Republicans and current UGA graduate student, voted red down the ballot to avoid the path of socialism and “militant radical leftism.”

Athens NAACP volunteer Tamaine Jordan was at Thomas Lay to make sure there was no voter suppression. The chapter has volunteers moving around to Athens’ 24 polling locations to ensure that people are able to vote without restrictions, Jordan said.

Jordan voted early at Miriam Moore Community Center. His family has lived in Athens for generations, and his grandmother was involved in creating the center, he said. Jordan voted for Biden and said the partnership between Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, as a white man and Black and South Asian woman, was symbolic of the unity the U.S. needs. He urged Athens residents to vote in order to shape their futures.

“If we keep waiting for somebody to bring something to our doorsteps, we will never become successful,” Jordan said. “We must get up, get out and vote.”

Cedar Shoals High School

There was no line at 8:45 a.m. at Cedar Shoals High School, although poll worker Josh Jeffries said he expects a lunch rush and a crowd just before polls close at 7 p.m. The laminated sample ballots Jeffries hands out to voters are cleaned after every use, and the electronic voting machines are cleaned regularly.

First-time voter 18-year-old Elijah Woodall said voting was what he expected. It took him a total of 10 minutes, and he said he voted because “every vote counts.”

ACC Tennis Center

At the Athens Tennis Center, after an initial rush when the polls opened, it became a “steady trickle,” a poll worker said.

Voter Carole Huntsman, who lives in east Athens, felt safe while voting. She said it took her about five minutes from start to finish. Huntsman, who voted today because she missed the early voting deadline, said she wants “to reelect Donald Trump desperately.”

Bruce Perry and his wife also said they felt safe while voting. They voted “Republicans all the way down.”

“You’re in bad shape if you don’t vote,” Perry said.

Memorial Park

Memorial Park poll worker and UGA History Professor Cassia Roth clocked in at 5:45 a.m. Roth said she became a poll worker to give back to the community, and has worked at ACC City Hall and the Tennis Center for early voting in the previous weeks.

After an early morning line, the place slowed down, but Roth expects there’ll be an uptick later in the day.

“I think that the turnout will continue to be high. Early in the morning, there was a line out the door. At lunch, you'll see that rush,” Roth said. “But I think it's going to be one of the highest turnout elections in my lifetime.

Athens resident Morgan Grayson, who voted at Memorial Park just before 8:30 a.m., said voting went smoothly.

The precinct has 14 poll workers and 12 electronic voting machines, which they sanitize after every use with rubbing alcohol, the precinct’s polling manager said. The poll workers also ring a bell and cheer in celebration when a voter announces it's their first time voting.

ACC Library

After seeing how packed the library was during the primary elections earlier this year, Assistant Poll Manager Yasmine Wallace expected the place to be slammed with voters. However, the entrance hallway had been largely empty since opening at 7:00 a.m.

Wallace brought sanitizing wipes from her house, and said poll workers sanitize voting stations after each use. Wallace also said poll workers can’t force voters to wear masks.

“With it being a kind of more tumultuous time, regarding the current events of this election especially, I find it better not to fight with people,” Wallace said. “You offer them the mask, you put out the hand sanitizer. We just do all the work to make sure we keep it sanitary and clean as well.”

Athens resident Kailey Middlebrooks said the voting process was very user-friendly and went faster than she expected. Middlebrooks said she voted for Biden, calling him the best candidate.

The library has eight electronic voting machines and eight poll workers in total.

“I think it's very important to me because our country is in a really interesting place, and I think that this election could kind of make or break it, whichever way it goes,” Middlebrookds said. “I was excited to get to vote, and that it was really easy.”

Fire Station No. 3

Fire Station No. 3 similarly had opening lines which dwindled down as the morning progressed.

Five and Ten restaurant owner Hugh Acheson spent his morning outside greeting and funneling people into the station’s doors as a first-time poll worker. Acheson said it felt important to help assist people.

“I think we will get a 12 o'clock rush and we'll get a five o'clock rush too, but it's nothing we can't deal with efficiently, and this polling station [has] a relatively small amount of registered voters,” Acheson said. “They all have impact in different ways, but this one is pretty easy.”

UGA graduate accounting student Micheal Cannady voted just before 10:30 a.m. and said the process was less stressful than he expected. He originally planned to vote by absentee ballot but his plans fell through after he was busy with school.

“I spent a lot of my life not really understanding that elections are important to people outside of just your parents’ opinions,” Cannady said. “I think all elections are important but this is the first one where I've kind of understood the gravity of the situation and how serious it is for people like everywhere.”

Chase Street Elementary

As of 10:15 a.m., the Chase Street Elementary voting precinct was practically empty, save for the poll workers. Poll manager Monika Kapousouz said there had been a small line at 7 a.m. when the precinct opened, but since then there had been few voters.

Kapousouz, who lives in the neighborhood, was surprised by how few people had shown up to vote on Election Day, but said most people in the area had probably already cast their ballots.

Kapousouz said she has been a poll worker for 10 years because she is interested in encouraging people to vote. Despite being in a high-risk category for complications from COVID-19, Kapousouz said she isn’t worried about working the polls during the pandemic.

“We’ve prepared for it, we have lots of PPE, and we’re taking all the precautions and doing the best we can. I’m definitely in the high-risk category, being 70, but... it’s been fine so far.”

George Bendzunas showed up to vote at Chase Street Elementary, and was able to get in and out quickly. He said he chose a time to come vote when he didn’t expect a crowd, but he wasn’t too worried about the virus because ACC has been smart in its handling of the pandemic, he said.