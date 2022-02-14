On Jan. 19, six operators at the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department pulled an almost 900-pound mophead out of the equipment at the Middle Oconee Water Reclamation Facility.
A mophead is the tangled mess of “flushable” wipes, face masks, gloves, paper towels and other items flushed down the toilet that clog water treatment plant equipment. Laurie Loftin, water conservation coordinator at the utilities department, said these clumps can cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage to infrastructure and result in raised sewer costs.
In an email to The Red & Black, Loftin said the occurrence of mopheads has increased significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, mopheads appeared about every six months. Now, water treatment plant workers are pulling them from the sewer system every three weeks.
Middle Oconee Water Reclamation Facility supervisor Ken Weiner said mopheads form when items that should not be flushed down the toilet find their way into the sewage system.
“We are advocating that everybody only puts the four P’s into their toilets,” Weiner said, “Pee, poo, puke and paper.”
Loftin said the fourth “P” only refers to toilet paper. Tissues and paper towels should not be flushed because they have plastic resins in them that prevent them from breaking down when they get wet. For the same reason, despite being marketed as “flushable,” wet wipes should not be flushed either.
Once material that can’t break down finds its way into the sewer system, it rolls over and over, combining and weaving into progressively larger mopheads, Weiner said. Once a mophead forms, it can cause damage to water treatment plant equipment and sewer line infrastructure.
“The community is paying for that in the long run,” Weiner said.
Loftin said that in order to remove mopheads, water treatment plant workers need to get down to the location of the devices that remove solids from wastewater, tie rope around the mopheads and use a mechanical crane to pull them out. She also said because treatment plant maintenance is funded through water rates, if too much damage takes place, the cost of water utilities will need to go up to cover it.
“This is an investment from anybody who pays a water bill. It’s their system … we are stewards of that,” Loftin said. “You can’t see it, but it’s there, and you depend on it every single day.”