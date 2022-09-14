On Aug. 29, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz signed and issued a proclamation recognizing the week of Sept. 4-10 as National Suicide Prevention Week.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death in individuals aged 25 to 34 and the third leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 15 to 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
Bryan Gomez, a first-year student at the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy from Lawrenceville, Georgia, assembled the proclamation using language from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Getting the proclamation issued was “as easy as reaching out to the mayor’s office [and] getting in touch with their executive team there,” Gomez said.
Due to Gomez’s personal experiences with suicide, he became involved with suicide prevention and awareness and is now a member of the legislative and advocacy committee with the local AFSP chapter, an organization committed to bringing hope to those affected by suicide.
On April 4, another legislative and advocacy committee member of AFSP, Roland Behm, successfully got House Bill 1013, the Mental Health Parity Act, passed.
This bill was, “a huge step forward in advancing parity for mental health actors in the state, making sure insurance covers mental health services at the same level they’re covering all other services, making sure that if people’s insurance doesn’t cover mental health access that there’s a route for people to still get reimbursement for it,” Gomez said.
In July, AFSP pushed for, and successfully accomplished, changing the National Suicide Prevention Crisis Lifeline from 1-800-273-8255 to 988, now called the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, according to their website.
Gomez said AFSP also advocates federally for sensible gun legislation and making sure that access to firearms is restricted. In 2020, over half of all gun deaths were suicides, according to the Pew Research Center.
Gabby Woods, a junior psychology and social work double major who interns at Advantage Behavioral Health Systems, advocates for mental health and suicide prevention at UGA. Woods serves as the co-President of both the Pre-Counseling Club and Active Minds, and serves as the mental health liaison for UGA’s Student Government Association.
Like Gomez, Woods said personal experience is what made her so passionate about suicide prevention; as she has not only struggled with suicidal thoughts herself, but also lost a friend to suicide in her junior year of high school.
“That was the most hard time in my entire life. It took a really long time for me to be able to move that pain into something good. And it made me realize the difference that I can make and the passion and drive that I have, how I can make real changes for people and prevent suicide,” Woods said.
Woods said she hopes to join ASFP at their Washington, D.C. office in the future to work for greater policy change in the government,” and is currently studying to be a therapist where she would like to work with adolescents.
“My goal in life is really just to help save one life from suicide so I can help save, whether that be a friend, an acquaintance, a brother, a sister, anyone, so that no one has to go through the pain that I went through when my friend passed away,” Woods said.
When Woods considers suicide prevention in practice, she said education is important.
“I think suicide prevention is just really educating everybody on not only the risks and how to have conversations with people who are struggling, but it also is educating people on the realities of what it looks like," Woods said. "Also, it’s making sure that everyone on campus has a place they can go to for resources, whether that be on campus or off campus.”
Recently, Woods said much of her work in suicide prevention has been on the utilization of Question, Persuade and Refer training from the QPR Institute.
According to Woods, QPR “trains people in how to have conversations and how to prevent suicide in their own work.”
Woods said her efforts have been closely aligned with that of Student Affairs, which started QPR training with UGA Resident Assistants and the Gamma Chi’s—counselors that help other girls throughout the fall Panhellenic recruitment process.
Continuing her work with Student Affairs and Student-Parent Outreach, Woods helped coordinate the #BeWellUGA event that occurred Sept. 7 at the Tate Student Center to assemble “different clubs and organizations around campus that are dedicated to mental, physical and spiritual awareness.”
Woods said she is also pushing for the implementation of another form of suicide prevention training called It’s Real, a program more specific to college students.
It’s Real training is conducted by the AFSP and “teaches the realities of suicide and suicide prevention for specifically college students,” according to Woods, who said that both of these training programs are monumental tools being added to the UGA campus.
Woods said as a result of her conversations with Student Affairs, QPR is already being implemented for faculty and staff, and this is the first step in pushing it to be a requirement for students.
Woods said she finds this training to be especially integral to freshman students so they “know how to have conversations, what mental health for them may look like in the coming years and also to know all the resources available to them not just on campus, but also in the Athens area.”
Woods said she looks forward to continuing to work with Student Affairs and Student-Parent Outreach to coordinate a week-long event correlating with Mental Health Awareness Week in October.
Woods said she also helps coordinate the Out of the Darkness Campus Walk with AFSP, which will take place on April 1, 2023, for students and community members to walk in honor of those who have lost their lives to suicide in the past two years. The walk also raises money for suicide research, education, advocacy and support for people impacted by suicide.
“That’s the goal with the suicide prevention walks is to show that people are fighting for them and are fighting for also people we have lost, to let them know that we are still fighting and we are still trying to end suicide,” Woods said.