Wonderbar on East Washington Street and Low Yo Yo Stuff Records on West Washington Street were broken into on April 5 and 7 respectively, according to Athens-Clarke County Police Department reports.
Glass windows in the front doors of both businesses were broken with rocks, according to the reports. The reports did not say whether police suspect the same person committed both crimes.
Between 4 p.m. on April 6 and 7 a.m. on April 7, the burglar stole a cash drawer with $100 in cash inside and caused $400 worth of damage to the glass door at Low Yo Yo Records, according to an ACCPD report.
An officer on patrol noticed the glass door of the business was broken on April 7. Police viewed video footage that showed a man who appeared to be carrying a cash drawer at about 6:42 a.m. on April 7. At around 10 a.m., police spoke with a man on Clayton Street who appeared to match the person in the footage, though the report does not specify if the man was arrested.
The cash drawer was later located in a recycling bin on Hancock Avenue, along with a card reader, receipts and some change, and will be checked for fingerprints, according to the report.
The incident at Wonderbar occurred on April 5 between 7-10:50 a.m. The damage to the glass door totaled $400. Nothing was reported stolen, according to the report. Wonderbar has video footage, but it was unavailable at the time the report was filed.
